How to Watch LIU at UConn in Men's College Basketball

No. 24 UConn goes for its third win in a row when it hosts LIU on Wednesday night.

Long Island takes a trip to UConn on Wednesday looking to pick up its first win of the year. The Sharks have dropped their first two games of the season to San Francisco and Fresno State.

How to Watch LIU at UConn Today:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the LIU at UConn game on fuboTV

It has been a struggle for the Sharks, but in their game with Fresno State, they were down just seven at halftime. They couldn't keep up in the second half to pull off a win.

Wednesday they will look to pull off the huge upset and get their first win of the year.

The Huskies will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen, as they look to stay perfect on the year.

UConn has had little trouble in beating Central Connecticut State and Coppin State in its first two games. Adama Sanogo has scored 20 points in both games to lead the Huskies and is one of five players averaging double figure points.

The Huskies have had great balance so far this season and will look to do it again on Wednesday against the underdog Sharks.

