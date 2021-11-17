How to Watch LIU at UConn in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LIU Sharks at UConn Huskies in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 24 UConn goes for its third win in a row when it hosts LIU on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Long Island takes a trip to UConn on Wednesday looking to pick up its first win of the year. The Sharks have dropped their first two games of the season to San Francisco and Fresno State.

    How to Watch LIU at UConn Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the LIU at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a struggle for the Sharks, but in their game with Fresno State, they were down just seven at halftime. They couldn't keep up in the second half to pull off a win.

    Wednesday they will look to pull off the huge upset and get their first win of the year.

    The Huskies will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen, as they look to stay perfect on the year.

    UConn has had little trouble in beating Central Connecticut State and Coppin State in its first two games. Adama Sanogo has scored 20 points in both games to lead the Huskies and is one of five players averaging double figure points.

    The Huskies have had great balance so far this season and will look to do it again on Wednesday against the underdog Sharks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    LIU Sharks at UConn Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Akok Akok (11) dribbles against DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LIU at UConn in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    LIU vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rhode Island vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    chris-paul
    SI Guide

    Phoenix Looks to Stay Unbeaten in November against the Luka-less Mavericks

    2 hours ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Clippers

    20 hours ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Carolina at Vegas

    20 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy