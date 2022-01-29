How to Watch LIU vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chace Athletic Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Chace Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bryant vs. LIU

The Bulldogs score just 0.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Sharks give up (72.3).

The Sharks put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allow.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.

The Sharks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Bryant Players to Watch

Charles Pride leads his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 15.6 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hall Elisias puts up 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Greg Calixte posts 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

LIU Players to Watch