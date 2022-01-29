How to Watch LIU vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chace Athletic Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Chace Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bryant vs. LIU
- The Bulldogs score just 0.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Sharks give up (72.3).
- The Sharks put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
- The Sharks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Charles Pride leads his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 15.6 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Hall Elisias puts up 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the floor.
- Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Greg Calixte posts 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
LIU Players to Watch
- Tyrn Flowers leads the Sharks in scoring (19.0 points per game) and assists (3.1), and posts 7.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Eral Penn gives the Sharks 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Isaac Kante paces the Sharks in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 1.0 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyndall Davis is putting up 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Alex Rivera is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
