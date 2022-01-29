Skip to main content

How to Watch LIU vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bryant University Bulldogs guard Charles Pride (5) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bryant Bulldogs (12-8, 8-1 NEC) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Long Island Sharks (8-11, 5-4 NEC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chace Athletic Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bryant vs. LIU

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Chace Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bryant vs. LIU

  • The Bulldogs score just 0.6 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Sharks give up (72.3).
  • The Sharks put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 69.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
  • The Sharks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Charles Pride leads his team in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 15.6 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Hall Elisias puts up 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the floor.
  • Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.2 points, 0.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Greg Calixte posts 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

LIU Players to Watch

  • Tyrn Flowers leads the Sharks in scoring (19.0 points per game) and assists (3.1), and posts 7.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Eral Penn gives the Sharks 15.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Isaac Kante paces the Sharks in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 11.5 points and 1.0 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Kyndall Davis is putting up 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Alex Rivera is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

LIU at Bryant

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
