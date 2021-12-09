How to Watch LIU at Fordham in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Thursday night, there will be some good matchups to watch, but also some under-the-radar games that could be very entertaining. One of those under-the-radar matchups will feature LIU traveling to take on Fordham.
How to Watch LIU at Fordham in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: SportsNet NY
Ahead of this matchup, the Sharks have started the season with a 1-6 record. They are badly in need of picking up a win tonight. If LIU can pick up a win and string a few more together, it can work its way back into a solid year.
On the other side, the Rams have gone 6-4 so far this season. They are coming off of a rough 83-69 loss against St. John's in their last outing. Getting back in the win column tonight would be a nice rebound.
Neither of these teams has elite talent on their rosters, but they are both badly needing a win. That could lead to an entertaining basketball game.
