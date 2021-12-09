Skip to main content
    How to Watch LIU at Fordham in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in college basketball action, LIU will hit the road to take on Fordham in an under-the-radar matchup.
    Author:

    On Thursday night, there will be some good matchups to watch, but also some under-the-radar games that could be very entertaining. One of those under-the-radar matchups will feature LIU traveling to take on Fordham.

    How to Watch LIU at Fordham in College Basketball Today: 

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream LIU at Fordham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Sharks have started the season with a 1-6 record. They are badly in need of picking up a win tonight. If LIU can pick up a win and string a few more together, it can work its way back into a solid year.

    On the other side, the Rams have gone 6-4 so far this season. They are coming off of a rough 83-69 loss against St. John's in their last outing. Getting back in the win column tonight would be a nice rebound.

    Neither of these teams has elite talent on their rosters, but they are both badly needing a win. That could lead to an entertaining basketball game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

