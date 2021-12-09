Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Long Island Sharks (1-6) will try to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total Fordham -7.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Fordham vs. LIU

The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Sharks give up.

The Sharks score an average of 65.0 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Rams give up to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.

The Sharks are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 42.5% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Fordham Players to Watch

Chuba Ohams leads his team in rebounds per game (11.9), and also posts 13.9 points and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Antrell Charlton averages 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Rose puts up 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

LIU Players to Watch