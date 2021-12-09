Publish date:
How to Watch LIU vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-6) will try to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fordham
-7.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Fordham vs. LIU
- The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Sharks give up.
- The Sharks score an average of 65.0 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Rams give up to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
- The Sharks are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 42.5% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams leads his team in rebounds per game (11.9), and also posts 13.9 points and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
- Antrell Charlton averages 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Rose puts up 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
LIU Players to Watch
- Eral Penn is putting up team highs in points (14.4 per game) and assists (2.0). And he is contributing 6.3 rebounds, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Isaac Kante is the Sharks' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he contributes 12.0 points and 1.0 assists.
- Kyndall Davis is putting up 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Alex Rivera is averaging 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
