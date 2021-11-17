LIU vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch LIU vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (0-2) take on the No. 23 UConn Huskies (2-0) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. LIU
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-28
147.5 points
Key Stats for UConn vs. LIU
- Last year, the Huskies scored only 1.2 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Sharks allowed (72.9).
- The Sharks put up an average of 74 points per game last year, 9.4 more points than the 64.6 the Huskies gave up.
- The Huskies shot 43.4% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Sharks allowed to opponents.
- The Sharks' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
UConn Players to Watch
- Isaiah Whaley posted 8.0 points, 1.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest last season.
- R.J. Cole was tops on the Huskies at 4.3 assists per game last year, while also averaging 3.0 rebounds and 12.2 points.
- Tyrese Martin led the Huskies at 7.2 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 1.0 assists and 9.9 points.
- James Bouknight was tops on the Huskies with 15.6 points per game and 1.5 assists last season, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.
- Adama Sanogo put up 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.
LIU Players to Watch
- Tyrn Flowers scored 17.3 points and distributed 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Eral Penn hauled in an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 15.9 points per game last season.
- Jermaine Jackson Jr. knocked down 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Penn racked up 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game last season.
