How to Watch Long Beach State at UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top team in the Big West, Long Beach State, takes to the basketball court on Saturday night to take on UC Irvine.

It's been a banner season thus far for Long Beach State, who sits at the top of the Big West with a 10-2 conference record and a 16-10 record overall. However, it cannot rest on its laurels quite yet, as Cal State Fullerton sits just 0.5 games behind it for that very position, making today's game against UC Irvine a vital one.

How to Watch Long Beach State at UC Irvine Today:

Match Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Long Beach State at UC Irvine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Long Beach State is coming off of a dominant 103-87 win over UC San Diego in which Joel Murray led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Jadon Jones chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds of his own. Murray leads the team in scoring (16.0), assists (3.0) and steals (1.5).

UC Irvine, meanwhile, sits fifth in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play and a 13-8 record overall. The Anteaters' last game was a 66-64 defeat against Cal State Fullerton, an outcome close enough to make Long Beach State wary of its opponent tonight.

To catch all of the action, tune to ESPN U at midnight ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17463590
