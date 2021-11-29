Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) play the Long Beach State Beach (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

    • The Aztecs record 24.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Beach allow (86.8).
    • The Beach's 74.3 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 59.7 the Aztecs allow.
    • The Aztecs are shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Beach allow to opponents.
    • The Beach have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9.5 points.
    • Matt Bradley paces his team in points per game (13.2), and also puts up 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Trey Pulliam puts up a team-best 3.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Lamont Butler puts up 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Keshad Johnson posts 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Joe Hampton gives the Beach 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Roberts is the Beach's top rebounder (4.7 per game), and he averages 8.3 points and 0.5 assists.
    • The Beach receive 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Colin Slater.
    • The Beach receive 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Aboubacar Traore.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Long Beach State at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Jackson State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hawaii vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy