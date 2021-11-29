Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) play the Long Beach State Beach (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State
- The Aztecs record 24.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Beach allow (86.8).
- The Beach's 74.3 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 59.7 the Aztecs allow.
- The Aztecs are shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Beach allow to opponents.
- The Beach have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs at 7.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 9.5 points.
- Matt Bradley paces his team in points per game (13.2), and also puts up 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Trey Pulliam puts up a team-best 3.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Lamont Butler puts up 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Keshad Johnson posts 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Joe Hampton gives the Beach 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jordan Roberts is the Beach's top rebounder (4.7 per game), and he averages 8.3 points and 0.5 assists.
- The Beach receive 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Colin Slater.
- The Beach receive 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Aboubacar Traore.
