Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Long Beach State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Long Beach State goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it travels to San Diego State.
    Author:

    it has been a tough start to the year for the Long Beach State men's basketball team, but it did pick up a win against Wright State in its last game. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the team and improved its record to 2–4 on the year.

    How to Watch Long Beach State at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Long Beach State at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 49ers have played some close games this season, including a loss Utah Valley, but are still looking for some consistency and a big-time win.

    On Tuesday night, they get that opportunity when they travel to a San Diego State team coming off a loss to USC.

    The Aztecs loss to the Trojans was their second of the year and dropped their record to 4–2.

    San Diego State has come up short against BYU and USC this season. On Tuesday, the Aztecs should be a big favorite against Long Beach State but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to a huge road game at Michigan on Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Long Beach State at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fans
    Liga CONCACAF

    How to Watch Comunicaciones vs. Deportivo Guastatoya

    1 minute ago
    chris paul suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Kings

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Long Beach State at San Diego State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Ohio State

    31 minutes ago
    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    1 hour ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy