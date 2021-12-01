Long Beach State goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it travels to San Diego State.

it has been a tough start to the year for the Long Beach State men's basketball team, but it did pick up a win against Wright State in its last game. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the team and improved its record to 2–4 on the year.

How to Watch Long Beach State at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The 49ers have played some close games this season, including a loss Utah Valley, but are still looking for some consistency and a big-time win.

On Tuesday night, they get that opportunity when they travel to a San Diego State team coming off a loss to USC.

The Aztecs loss to the Trojans was their second of the year and dropped their record to 4–2.

San Diego State has come up short against BYU and USC this season. On Tuesday, the Aztecs should be a big favorite against Long Beach State but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to a huge road game at Michigan on Saturday.

