Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West) will host the Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bren Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UC Irvine
-7
136.5 points
Key Stats for UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State
- The Anteaters put up 7.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Beach give up (73.3).
- The Beach's 74.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.6 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
- This season, the Anteaters have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Beach's opponents have knocked down.
- The Beach's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Collin Welp puts up 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
- Austin Johnson averages 6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Justin Hohn paces his squad in assists per contest (1.9), and also totals 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- DJ Davis is putting up 7.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
- JC Butler posts 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore is the Beach's top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists.
- Colin Slater is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Jadon Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
- Jordan Roberts gives the Beach 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Long Beach State at UC Irvine
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV