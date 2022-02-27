Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West) will host the Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bren Events Center

Bren Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UC Irvine -7 136.5 points

Key Stats for UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

The Anteaters put up 7.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Beach give up (73.3).

The Beach's 74.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.6 the Anteaters give up to opponents.

This season, the Anteaters have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Beach's opponents have knocked down.

The Beach's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Collin Welp puts up 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Austin Johnson averages 6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Justin Hohn paces his squad in assists per contest (1.9), and also totals 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

DJ Davis is putting up 7.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

JC Butler posts 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Long Beach State Players to Watch