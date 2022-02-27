Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West) will host the Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

UC Irvine vs Long Beach State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UC Irvine

-7

136.5 points

Key Stats for UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State

  • The Anteaters put up 7.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Beach give up (73.3).
  • The Beach's 74.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.6 the Anteaters give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Anteaters have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Beach's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Beach's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Collin Welp puts up 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.7 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
  • Austin Johnson averages 6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Justin Hohn paces his squad in assists per contest (1.9), and also totals 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • DJ Davis is putting up 7.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
  • JC Butler posts 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore is the Beach's top rebounder (8.1 per game), and he averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists.
  • Colin Slater is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
  • Jadon Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
  • Jordan Roberts gives the Beach 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Long Beach State at UC Irvine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17463590
College Basketball

How to Watch Long Beach State at UC Irvine

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
14 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) skates through Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Luke Schenn (2) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy