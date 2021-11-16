Long Beach State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2019; Moraga, CA, USA; Long Beach State 49ers guard Chance Hunter (31) shoots over St. Mary's Gaels guard Tanner Krebs (00) during the second half at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (0-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Long Beach State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCLA vs Long Beach State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCLA

    -26.5

    147.5 points

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. Long Beach State

    • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bruins averaged were six fewer points than the Beach allowed (79.4).
    • The Beach scored 5.4 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Bruins allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
    • Last season, the Bruins had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 43% of shots the Beach's opponents knocked down.
    • The Beach shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.1) last year, and also put up 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Tyger Campbell paced the Bruins at 5.4 assists per contest last year, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
    • Johnny Juzang averaged 14.4 points and 1.4 assists per contest last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and shot 44.1% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jules Bernard averaged 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Cody Riley posted 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last year. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Washington scored 13.5 points per game last season to go with 4.8 assists.
    • Chance Hunter averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 12.3 PPG average.
    • Jadon Jones made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Washington averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Joe Hampton notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Long Beach State at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

