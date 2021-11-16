Long Beach State takes a trip to the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, UCLA, in a Monday night battle.

Long Beach State is 1-0 this season having played just one game and opening their season with a win. That win came against Idaho and was a close 95-89. Now, the Beach is faced with its toughest test of the season.

UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the NCAAB. They are 2-0 this season getting an easy win against CSU Bakersfield to open up 98-58. It wasn't long before they had to prove themselves as their next game was a top-five matchup with the No. 4 ranked Villanova Wildcats.

How to Watch Long Beach State at UCLA Bruins Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 15th, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: PAC-12 Los Angeles

UCLA was up two at half 32-30 in a hard-fought contest. The Wildcats came back to win the second half by two points 37-35 leading to overtime. In overtime, the Bruins took over outscoring Villanova by nine winning 86-77.

Johnny Juzang is one of the best players in the country. Currently, he is averaging, 22.0 points (team-leading) and 6.0 rebounds per game. He is accompanied by Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. who lead the Bruins in assists and rebounds respectively.

The Beach is led by Joel Murray who averages 28 points per game. He will be the main threat that the Bruins will have to put down early. He is accompanied by Joe Hampton and Jordan Roberts as the team's leading stat getters.

