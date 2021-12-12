How to Watch Long Beach State at USC in Men's College Basketball

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues on Sunday and Long Beach State will hit the road to take on USC.

It's hard to believe how fast the 2021-22 college basketball season is already moving past. We're starting to get an idea of which teams will be legitimate contenders come tournament time. One intriguing matchup to watch today, however, will feature Long Beach State hitting the road to take on USC.

How to Watch Long Beach State Beach at No. 16 USC Trojans Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Long Beach State Beach at USC Trojans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Long Beach State has started the season off with a 3-6 record, which certainly isn't where they wanted to be. But, they can start turning things around with a massive upset over USC today. In their last outing, Long Beach State ended up defeating Bethesda University by a final score of 102-69.

On the other side of the court, the Trojans come into this matchup with a 9-0 record and are ranked No. 16 in the nation. USC is fresh off of an 80-68 victory over Eastern Kentucky. These are the kinds of games that teams need to be careful of as potential trap matchups.

While the Trojans should dominate this game, Long Beach State will look to pull off the massive upset. Crazier things have happened. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.