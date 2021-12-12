Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-24.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State
- The Trojans put up 78.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 82.1 the Beach give up.
- The Beach's 74.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 61.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Beach allow to opponents.
- The Beach are shooting 45.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 34.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 14 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3 assists.
- Drew Peterson puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 52.2% from the field.
- Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Chevez Goodwin averages 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
- Agbonkpolo averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Jordan Roberts gives the Beach 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Colin Slater gets the Beach 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Aboubacar Traore is posting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 5.6 points and 0.6 assists, making 69.7% of his shots from the field.
- Joe Hampton is posting 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
