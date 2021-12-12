Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Favorite Spread Total USC -24.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State

The Trojans put up 78.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 82.1 the Beach give up.

The Beach's 74.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 61.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Beach allow to opponents.

The Beach are shooting 45.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 34.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 14 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3 assists.

Drew Peterson puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Chevez Goodwin averages 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Agbonkpolo averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Long Beach State Players to Watch