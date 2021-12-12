Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Long Beach State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State

    USC vs Long Beach State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -24.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State

    • The Trojans put up 78.3 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 82.1 the Beach give up.
    • The Beach's 74.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 61.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
    • The Trojans are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Beach allow to opponents.
    • The Beach are shooting 45.7% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 34.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 14 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3 assists.
    • Drew Peterson puts up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 52.2% from the field.
    • Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
    • Chevez Goodwin averages 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor.
    • Agbonkpolo averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Roberts gives the Beach 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Colin Slater gets the Beach 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Aboubacar Traore is posting a team-high 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 5.6 points and 0.6 assists, making 69.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Joe Hampton is posting 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Long Beach State at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

