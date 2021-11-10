Iowa looks to avoid the upset in its season-opening game against Longwood on Tuesday in NCAA men's basketball.

The Longwood men's basketball team heads to Big Ten power Iowa to open its season Thursday. The Lancers will look to pull off an upset and get their season started with a bang.

How to Watch Longwood at Iowa Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Longwood will look to continue the momentum it showed at the end of last season when the team won six of its last eight regular season games. The great ending earned the Lancers a berth in the CBI tournament, but they lost to Pepperdine by 14 in the first round.

On Tuesday, they will take on an Iowa team who will play its first game post-Luka Garza.

The Hawkeyes have a big hole to fill this year. Garza won the National Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season a year after being the runner-up.

The Hawkeyes will need to replace his production to compete in the Big Ten this season.

Despite the loss of Garza, they still have a very good team, but they need to start off strong with a win Tuesday against Longwood.

