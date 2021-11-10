Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Longwood Lancers at Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa looks to avoid the upset in its season-opening game against Longwood on Tuesday in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The Longwood men's basketball team heads to Big Ten power Iowa to open its season Thursday. The Lancers will look to pull off an upset and get their season started with a bang.

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Longwood at Iowa Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Longwood will look to continue the momentum it showed at the end of last season when the team won six of its last eight regular season games. The great ending earned the Lancers a berth in the CBI tournament, but they lost to Pepperdine by 14 in the first round.

    On Tuesday, they will take on an Iowa team who will play its first game post-Luka Garza.

    The Hawkeyes have a big hole to fill this year. Garza won the National Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season a year after being the runner-up.

    The Hawkeyes will need to replace his production to compete in the Big Ten this season.

    Despite the loss of Garza, they still have a very good team, but they need to start off strong with a win Tuesday against Longwood.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Longwood Lancers at Iowa Hawkeyes

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    32 minutes ago
    Oral Roberts
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oral Roberts at Colorado State

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy