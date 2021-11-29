Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Longwood Lancers (4-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Longwood

The Hoyas average 70.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 60.3 the Lancers give up.

The Lancers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Hoyas allow (68.2).

The Hoyas make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

The Lancers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 13.6 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Don Carey is putting up 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice is putting up 13.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Timothy Ighoefe posts 2 points, 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Longwood Players to Watch