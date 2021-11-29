Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Longwood Lancers (4-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Georgetown vs. Longwood

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Longwood

    • The Hoyas average 70.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 60.3 the Lancers give up.
    • The Lancers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Hoyas allow (68.2).
    • The Hoyas make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
    • The Lancers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 13.6 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Don Carey is putting up 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
    • Kaiden Rice is putting up 13.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Timothy Ighoefe posts 2 points, 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

    Longwood Players to Watch

    • Justin Hill tops the Lancers in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Wilkins paces the Lancers in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging a team-best 12.9 points per game. And he is delivering 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists, making 72.7% of his shots from the floor (eighth in the nation).
    • DeShaun Wade gives the Lancers 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Perkins gives the Lancers 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Longwood at Georgetown

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Jackson State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) shoots the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy