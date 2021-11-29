Publish date:
How to Watch Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (4-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. Longwood
- The Hoyas average 70.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 60.3 the Lancers give up.
- The Lancers put up 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Hoyas allow (68.2).
- The Hoyas make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- The Lancers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also averages 13.6 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Don Carey is putting up 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Kaiden Rice is putting up 13.4 points, 0.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Timothy Ighoefe posts 2 points, 7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Justin Hill tops the Lancers in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Wilkins paces the Lancers in rebounding (6.7 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging a team-best 12.9 points per game. And he is delivering 5.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists, making 72.7% of his shots from the floor (eighth in the nation).
- DeShaun Wade gives the Lancers 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Perkins gives the Lancers 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
