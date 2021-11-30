Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Longwood at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Longwood and Georgetown both look to end their two-game losing streaks when they face off Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Longwood men's basketball team heads to Georgetown on Tuesday night look to upset the Hoyas and snap its own two-game losing streak. 

    How to Watch Longwood at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the Longwood at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lancers had their four-game winning streak snapped when Western Carolina beat them and then Old Dominion made it two losses in a row Friday night.

    The Lancers had been playing well during their winning streak but struggled to score in their last two games, which led to the losses.

    On Tuesday, they will look to get back on track and upset a Georgetown team that has struggled this year.

    The Hoyas have not been able to keep their momentum going from the end of last year into this year, as they are just 2–3 on the season.

    They were upset by Dartmouth in their first game and then since winning two straight they have lost to San Diego State and Saint Joseph's. 

    While they aren't bad losses, they still need to find a way to win those games if they want to be successful in a very good Big East conference this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Longwood at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a charge call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Indiana at Syracuse

    3 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at UConn

    3 minutes ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Panthers

    3 minutes ago
    georgetown
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Georgetown

    3 minutes ago
    Tennessee Volunteers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Presbyterian at Tennessee

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Davidson at Charlotte

    3 minutes ago
    Detroit Red Wings
    NHL

    How to Watch Red Wings at Bruins

    3 minutes ago
    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Pittsburgh

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy