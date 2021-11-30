Longwood and Georgetown both look to end their two-game losing streaks when they face off Tuesday night.

The Longwood men's basketball team heads to Georgetown on Tuesday night look to upset the Hoyas and snap its own two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Longwood at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream the Longwood at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lancers had their four-game winning streak snapped when Western Carolina beat them and then Old Dominion made it two losses in a row Friday night.

The Lancers had been playing well during their winning streak but struggled to score in their last two games, which led to the losses.

On Tuesday, they will look to get back on track and upset a Georgetown team that has struggled this year.

The Hoyas have not been able to keep their momentum going from the end of last year into this year, as they are just 2–3 on the season.

They were upset by Dartmouth in their first game and then since winning two straight they have lost to San Diego State and Saint Joseph's.

While they aren't bad losses, they still need to find a way to win those games if they want to be successful in a very good Big East conference this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.