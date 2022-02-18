Skip to main content

How to Watch Longwood vs. High Point in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Longwood will make history if it can beat High Point on Thursday.

Longwood is one win shy of 20 on the season, which would mark the first time in the program's Division I history the team has won 20 games in a season. 

How to Watch Longwood vs. High Point in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Longwood vs. High Point game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Longwood (19-6, 11-1) can clinch at least a share of the North Division crown in the Big South Conference with a win over High Point. The team's best finish in the Big South came back in 2019-20 with a fourth-place finish.

Longwood won a thriller over High Point on Tuesday in a game where neither team led by more than six points. The final score was 70-66. 

Zach Austin led High Point with 17 points and John-Michael Wright added 16 points. Jaden House finished with 11 points.

After the loss to Longwood, head coach Tubby Smith announced that he would be stepping down as head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. His son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith will take over as the head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 and the 2022-2023 season. 

High Point has had a frustrating year, going just 11-14 with a 5-6 record in conference. It will look to play spoiler on Thursday. 

