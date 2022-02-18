Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Longwood Lancers (19-6, 11-1 Big South) hit the road in Big South action against the High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-7 Big South) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch High Point vs. Longwood

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Total Longwood -3.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for High Point vs. Longwood

The Lancers record 7.3 more points per game (76.8) than the Panthers allow (69.5).

The Panthers score only 3.8 more points per game (68.8) than the Lancers give up (65.0).

The Lancers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Longwood Players to Watch

Isaiah Wilkins is tops on the Lancers at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2 assists and 12.1 points.

DeShaun Wade posts 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Leslie Nkereuwem puts up 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Zac Watson puts up 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

