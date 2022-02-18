Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (19-6, 11-1 Big South) hit the road in Big South action against the High Point Panthers (11-15, 5-7 Big South) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch High Point vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Longwood
-3.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for High Point vs. Longwood
- The Lancers record 7.3 more points per game (76.8) than the Panthers allow (69.5).
- The Panthers score only 3.8 more points per game (68.8) than the Lancers give up (65.0).
- The Lancers are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
Longwood Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wilkins is tops on the Lancers at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2 assists and 12.1 points.
- DeShaun Wade posts 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Leslie Nkereuwem puts up 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- Zac Watson puts up 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
High Point Players to Watch
- Zach Austin is posting a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 14.3 points and 1.5 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- Jaden House is posting 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Bryant Randleman gets the Panthers 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Emmanuel Izunabor is posting 5.2 points, 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Longwood at High Point
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
