Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (0-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Longwood
- Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 15.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Lancers gave up (67.8).
- The Lancers scored an average of 66.2 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes shot 47.0% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Lancers allowed to opponents.
- The Lancers shot at a 43.4% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Luka Garza led his team in both points (24.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game last season, and also posted 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes at 4.4 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 10.6 points.
- Keegan Murray averaged 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season, shooting 50.6% from the field.
- Connor McCaffery put up 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last year, shooting 32.4% from the floor.
Longwood Players to Watch
- Juan Munoz put up 13.0 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Zac Watson averaged 4.5 boards per game and Justin Hill dished out 3.1 assists per game.
- Munoz made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Munoz averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Watson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
