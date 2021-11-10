Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Longwood Lancers (0-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Longwood

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    Iowa vs Longwood Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Iowa

    -20.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Longwood

    • Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 15.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Lancers gave up (67.8).
    • The Lancers scored an average of 66.2 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.7 the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.
    • The Hawkeyes shot 47.0% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Lancers allowed to opponents.
    • The Lancers shot at a 43.4% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Luka Garza led his team in both points (24.1) and rebounds (8.7) per game last season, and also posted 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.
    • Joe Wieskamp averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jordan Bohannon led the Hawkeyes at 4.4 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 10.6 points.
    • Keegan Murray averaged 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season, shooting 50.6% from the field.
    • Connor McCaffery put up 3.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last year, shooting 32.4% from the floor.

    Longwood Players to Watch

    • Juan Munoz put up 13.0 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • Zac Watson averaged 4.5 boards per game and Justin Hill dished out 3.1 assists per game.
    • Munoz made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Munoz averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Watson notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

