Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers (26-7) hit the court against the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers (26-6) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest starts at 2:45 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood

Tennessee vs Longwood Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee

-18

132.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Longwood

  • The Volunteers score 73.2 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.
  • The Lancers' 76.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • The Lancers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi averages 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Josiah-Jordan James paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also puts up 9.9 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Zakai Zeigler puts up 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • John Fulkerson averages 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field.

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Wilkins is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 2.0 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • DeShaun Wade gives the Lancers 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Leslie Nkereuwem is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 55.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • Zac Watson is posting 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 57.4% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Longwood vs. Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
