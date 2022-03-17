Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Longwood vs. Tennessee: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrate after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers (26-7) hit the court against the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers (26-6) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest starts at 2:45 PM, watch it on CBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Longwood

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -18 132.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Longwood

The Volunteers score 73.2 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.

The Lancers' 76.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Lancers allow to opponents.

The Lancers have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi averages 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josiah-Jordan James paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also puts up 9.9 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler puts up 8.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

John Fulkerson averages 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field.

Longwood Players to Watch