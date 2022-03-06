The Big South Tournament championship and an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Tournament is on the line on Sunday when Longwood meets Winthrop.

The biggest day of the season for the Big South Conference has arrived and with it comes an opportunity not just for a conference championship but an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for Winthrop and Longwood.

How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

It is fitting that it is these two teams playing in the final, as Longwood and Winthrop were the best teams in the Big South all season, with the former finishing first in the regular season with a 15-1 record in conference play and the latter finishing second at 14-2.

Longwood and Winthrop met once this season, back on Jan. 29, with Longwood coming out victorious 92-88 behind 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Justin Hill and 18 points from DeShaun Wade. For Winthrop, Cory Hightower led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Sin'Cere McMahon was leading scorer with 17 points.

If today's matchup is anywhere near as exciting as that one was, and it should be, then this should be a fantastic basketball game, one that fans of the sport won't want to miss.

To catch the action, tune to ESPN2 at noon ET.

