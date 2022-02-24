Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Rice in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisiana Tech and Rice meet up for the second time this season on Thursday when the Bulldogs hit the road to take on the Owls.

Louisiana Tech starts a two-game road trip on Thursday looking to win its second straight game. The Bulldogs beat UTSA 95-71 on Saturday for their third win in the last four games.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Rice in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

Live stream the Louisiana Tech at Rice game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The hot stretch has moved them to 10-4 in Conference USA play and has them tied with UAB for second place in the West Division.

Thursday, they will look to keep pace as they go for their second win against Rice this year.

The Owls come into the game on a three-game losing streak and have won just three times in the last nine games.

The losing streak has dropped Rice to 6-8 in Conference USA and has them just 14-12 overall.

On Thursday, the Owls come back home after two road games as they play their final two home games of the year.

They start it off looking to avenge an earlier 80-63 loss to Louisiana Tech before senior night against Southern Miss on Saturday evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Louisiana Tech at Rice

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 4
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700223
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17501363
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy