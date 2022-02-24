Louisiana Tech and Rice meet up for the second time this season on Thursday when the Bulldogs hit the road to take on the Owls.

Louisiana Tech starts a two-game road trip on Thursday looking to win its second straight game. The Bulldogs beat UTSA 95-71 on Saturday for their third win in the last four games.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Rice in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 4

The hot stretch has moved them to 10-4 in Conference USA play and has them tied with UAB for second place in the West Division.

Thursday, they will look to keep pace as they go for their second win against Rice this year.

The Owls come into the game on a three-game losing streak and have won just three times in the last nine games.

The losing streak has dropped Rice to 6-8 in Conference USA and has them just 14-12 overall.

On Thursday, the Owls come back home after two road games as they play their final two home games of the year.

They start it off looking to avenge an earlier 80-63 loss to Louisiana Tech before senior night against Southern Miss on Saturday evening.

