How to Watch Louisiana Tech at UTEP in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisiana Tech goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Thursday night when it travels to UTEP.

Louisiana Tech hits the road for its first Conference USA game away from home on Thursday night. The Bulldogs have started conference play with two straight wins, but both were at home against Marshall and Western Kentucky.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at UTEP in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Louisiana Tech at UTEP game on fuboTV:

The two wins have been part of a three-game winning streak for them and has improved their overall record to 11-3 on the year.

The Bulldogs' only losses have come to major conference opponents as they have taken care of every other team on their schedule.

Thursday night, they hope that continues and they can stay perfect in conference against a UTEP team that has lost two straight.

The Miners have lost to Bradley and then UAB in their conference opener to drop their record to just 7-6 and 0-1 in Conference USA.

The back-to-back losses snapped a three-game winning streak that was the longest of the year for UTEP.

The Miners had their last game against MTSU postponed but will look to get their first conference win of the year and pull off the upset of Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
