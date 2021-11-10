Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

    Alabama vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information

    Alabama

    -11.5

    153.5 points

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Louisiana Tech

    • Last year, the 79.7 points per game the Crimson Tide put up were 14.3 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (65.4).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 3.0 more points than the 70.1 the Crimson Tide gave up.
    • Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
    • The Bulldogs' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Herbert Jones led his team in both rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.3) per game last season, and also posted 11.2 points. At the other end, he posted 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.
    • John Petty posted 12.3 points, 1.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Jaden Shackelford was tops on his squad in both points (14.0) and assists (2.0) per contest last year, and also put up 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jahvon Quinerly posted 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Keon Ellis put up 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last season, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. tallied 12.2 points and 7.5 boards per game last season.
    • Amorie Archibald averaged 3.3 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Kalob Ledoux knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Cobe Williams averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Lofton collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Louisiana Tech at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

