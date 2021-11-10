How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Alabama

Hiring Nate Oats away from Buffalo paid immediate dividends for the Alabama men's basketball team last season, as his fast-paced offense helped bring the SEC title to Tuscaloosa.

How to Watch Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Crimson Tide will look to repeat that success this season, starting with Tuesday's season opener against Louisiana Tech. They will rely on freshman JD Davison and redshirt junior Jahvon Quinerly in the backcourt to push the tempo this year.

The pair of former McDonald’s All-Americans have complementary skills. Davison brings the athleticism and defense while Quinerly pairs elite handling with consistent perimeter shooting.

Oats’ system allows for all five players on the court to flourish, especially if they are all threats to score from the perimeter or attack off the dribble.

Louisiana Tech packs their power in the paint.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. returns for the Bulldogs after helping the under-19 Team USA squad bring home a gold medal this summer. Measuring at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, there are few others in college basketball with the same combination of size, skill, footwork, agility and strength.

Look for the Bulldogs to try and slow the game's pace down by primarily attacking through Lofton Jr. in the post.

