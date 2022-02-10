Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday in college basketball action, Louisiana Tech will hit the road to take on Charlotte.

The 2021-22 college basketball season has been wild, to say the least. As the season continues to push towards the end of the year and March Madness, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Thursday night. One of those matchups will feature Louisiana Tech hitting the road for a showdown against Charlotte.

How to Watch the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

Live Stream the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Bulldogs hold a 17-6 record and are a sleeper team to keep a close eye on. They have looked great on both ends of the court and are not a team to take lightly. Last time out, Louisiana Tech ended up defeating Florida International by a final score of 86-82.

On the other side of the court, the 49ers haven't been bad this year either. They are 13-9 and are looking to pick up a big home victory in this matchup. Charlotte is fresh off of a win over Florida International as well, beating them by a final score of 81-68.

These two teams are pretty evenly matched and there is no denying their hunger to win this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Louisiana Tech vs Charlotte

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
