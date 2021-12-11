How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) will try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana
- The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (67.9).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.3 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.1).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.
- Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Jordan Brown averages 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Ragin' Cajuns, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Greg Williams Jr. records more assists than any other Louisiana teammate with 2.1 per game. He also averages 8.0 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Kentrell Garnett knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ragin' Cajuns.
- Theo Akwuba (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisiana while Kobe Julien (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Northwestern State
W 83-64
Away
11/24/2021
UL Monroe
W 96-74
Home
11/27/2021
NC State
L 90-81
Away
12/1/2021
Texas Southern
W 87-60
Home
12/4/2021
Santa Clara
W 78-75
Away
12/11/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Crowley's Ridge
-
Home
12/30/2021
Marshall
-
Home
1/1/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Home
1/6/2022
UTEP
-
Away
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Indiana
L 76-44
Away
11/23/2021
Marshall
L 93-79
Away
11/27/2021
Jackson State
L 75-70
Home
12/3/2021
New Orleans
W 80-67
Home
12/8/2021
McNeese
W 83-68
Home
12/11/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/14/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/20/2021
Loyola-New Orleans
-
Home
12/30/2021
Appalachian State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
1/6/2022
Arkansas State
-
Home