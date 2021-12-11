Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) will try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

    • The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (67.9).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.3 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.1).
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.
    • Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Jordan Brown averages 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Ragin' Cajuns, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Greg Williams Jr. records more assists than any other Louisiana teammate with 2.1 per game. He also averages 8.0 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Kentrell Garnett knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ragin' Cajuns.
    • Theo Akwuba (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisiana while Kobe Julien (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Louisiana Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 83-64

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 96-74

    Home

    11/27/2021

    NC State

    L 90-81

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 87-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 78-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Crowley's Ridge

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    Louisiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Indiana

    L 76-44

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Marshall

    L 93-79

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Jackson State

    L 75-70

    Home

    12/3/2021

    New Orleans

    W 80-67

    Home

    12/8/2021

    McNeese

    W 83-68

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Loyola-New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
