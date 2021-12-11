Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) will try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

The 81.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 13.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (67.9).

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.3 more points per game (73.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.1).

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have made.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 4.8 points per contest.

Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Jordan Brown averages 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Ragin' Cajuns, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Greg Williams Jr. records more assists than any other Louisiana teammate with 2.1 per game. He also averages 8.0 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.

Kentrell Garnett knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ragin' Cajuns.

Theo Akwuba (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisiana while Kobe Julien (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Northwestern State W 83-64 Away 11/24/2021 UL Monroe W 96-74 Home 11/27/2021 NC State L 90-81 Away 12/1/2021 Texas Southern W 87-60 Home 12/4/2021 Santa Clara W 78-75 Away 12/11/2021 Louisiana - Home 12/18/2021 LSU - Home 12/22/2021 Crowley's Ridge - Home 12/30/2021 Marshall - Home 1/1/2022 Western Kentucky - Home 1/6/2022 UTEP - Away

