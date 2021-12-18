How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (10-0) bring a 10-game win streak into a road matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. LSU
- The Tigers record 7.0 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (72.4).
- The Bulldogs score 28.0 more points per game (81.2) than the Tigers allow (53.2).
- The Tigers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Pinson and Efton Reid lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Reid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams notches more assists than any other Louisiana Tech teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 6.9 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Keaston Willis is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Louisiana Tech's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lofton (0.9 per game).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Penn State
W 68-63
Home
11/27/2021
Wake Forest
W 75-61
Away
12/1/2021
Ohio
W 66-51
Home
12/11/2021
Georgia Tech
W 69-53
Away
12/14/2021
Northwestern State
W 89-49
Home
12/18/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
12/22/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/29/2021
Auburn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/12/2022
Florida
-
Away
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
NC State
L 90-81
Away
12/1/2021
Texas Southern
W 87-60
Home
12/4/2021
Santa Clara
W 78-75
Away
12/11/2021
Louisiana
W 78-69
Home
12/14/2021
LSU-Shreveport
W 84-70
Home
12/18/2021
LSU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Crowley's Ridge
-
Home
12/30/2021
Marshall
-
Home
1/1/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Home
1/6/2022
UTEP
-
Away
1/8/2022
UTSA
-
Away