Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (10-0) bring a 10-game win streak into a road matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

The Tigers record 7.0 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (72.4).

The Bulldogs score 28.0 more points per game (81.2) than the Tigers allow (53.2).

The Tigers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

LSU Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Pinson and Efton Reid lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Reid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams notches more assists than any other Louisiana Tech teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 6.9 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.

Keaston Willis is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.

Louisiana Tech's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lofton (0.9 per game).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Penn State W 68-63 Home 11/27/2021 Wake Forest W 75-61 Away 12/1/2021 Ohio W 66-51 Home 12/11/2021 Georgia Tech W 69-53 Away 12/14/2021 Northwestern State W 89-49 Home 12/18/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 12/22/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/29/2021 Auburn - Away 1/4/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/8/2022 Tennessee - Home 1/12/2022 Florida - Away

Louisiana Tech Schedule