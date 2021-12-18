Skip to main content
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 LSU Tigers (10-0) bring a 10-game win streak into a road matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2), winners of four straight. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. LSU

    • The Tigers record 7.0 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (72.4).
    • The Bulldogs score 28.0 more points per game (81.2) than the Tigers allow (53.2).
    • The Tigers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points higher than the 33.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Tari Eason, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • Days makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Pinson and Efton Reid lead LSU on the defensive end, with Pinson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Reid in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. sits on top of the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Cobe Williams notches more assists than any other Louisiana Tech teammate with 4.4 per game. He also averages 6.9 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
    • Keaston Willis is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Louisiana Tech's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lofton (0.9 per game).

    LSU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Penn State

    W 68-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 75-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Ohio

    W 66-51

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 69-53

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 89-49

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Louisiana Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    NC State

    L 90-81

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 87-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 78-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana

    W 78-69

    Home

    12/14/2021

    LSU-Shreveport

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/18/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Crowley's Ridge

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UTSA

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

