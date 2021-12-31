Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

    • The Bulldogs score 80.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.2 the Thundering Herd give up.
    • The Thundering Herd put up 7.9 more points per game (78.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (70.5).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.7 points and 10.2 boards per game.
    • Louisiana Tech's best passer is Cobe Williams, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 7.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Taevion Kinsey sits at the top of the Thundering Herd scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.
    • The Marshall leaders in rebounding and assists are Obinna Anochili-Killen with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Andrew Taylor with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game).
    • Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thundering Herd with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Marshall's leader in steals is Taylor with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anochili-Killen with 4.6 per game.

    Louisiana Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 78-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana

    W 78-69

    Home

    12/14/2021

    LSU-Shreveport

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/18/2021

    LSU

    L 66-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Crowley's Ridge

    W 99-56

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UTSA

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Southern Miss

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    Marshall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Bluefield Col.

    W 100-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Ohio

    L 75-65

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northern Iowa

    L 75-60

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Toledo

    L 95-63

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Rice

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

