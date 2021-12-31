Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall
- The Bulldogs score 80.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.2 the Thundering Herd give up.
- The Thundering Herd put up 7.9 more points per game (78.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (70.5).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.7 points and 10.2 boards per game.
- Louisiana Tech's best passer is Cobe Williams, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 7.2 PPG scoring average.
- Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Taevion Kinsey sits at the top of the Thundering Herd scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.
- The Marshall leaders in rebounding and assists are Obinna Anochili-Killen with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Andrew Taylor with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game).
- Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thundering Herd with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Marshall's leader in steals is Taylor with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anochili-Killen with 4.6 per game.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Santa Clara
W 78-75
Away
12/11/2021
Louisiana
W 78-69
Home
12/14/2021
LSU-Shreveport
W 84-70
Home
12/18/2021
LSU
L 66-57
Home
12/22/2021
Crowley's Ridge
W 99-56
Home
12/30/2021
Marshall
-
Home
1/1/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Home
1/6/2022
UTEP
-
Away
1/8/2022
UTSA
-
Away
1/13/2022
Southern Miss
-
Home
1/16/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Bluefield Col.
W 100-57
Home
12/11/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-69
Away
12/15/2021
Ohio
L 75-65
Away
12/18/2021
Northern Iowa
L 75-60
Home
12/21/2021
Toledo
L 95-63
Away
12/30/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
1/13/2022
North Texas
-
Home
1/15/2022
Rice
-
Home
1/20/2022
Florida International
-
Away
1/22/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away