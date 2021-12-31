Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

The Bulldogs score 80.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 75.2 the Thundering Herd give up.

The Thundering Herd put up 7.9 more points per game (78.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (70.5).

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.7 points and 10.2 boards per game.

Louisiana Tech's best passer is Cobe Williams, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 7.2 PPG scoring average.

Keaston Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Louisiana Tech steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lofton, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Marshall Players to Watch

Taevion Kinsey sits at the top of the Thundering Herd scoring leaderboard with 19.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.3 rebounds and racks up 4.0 assists per game.

The Marshall leaders in rebounding and assists are Obinna Anochili-Killen with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.0 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Andrew Taylor with 5.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game).

Taylor is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thundering Herd with 1.7 made threes per game.

Marshall's leader in steals is Taylor with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Anochili-Killen with 4.6 per game.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Santa Clara W 78-75 Away 12/11/2021 Louisiana W 78-69 Home 12/14/2021 LSU-Shreveport W 84-70 Home 12/18/2021 LSU L 66-57 Home 12/22/2021 Crowley's Ridge W 99-56 Home 12/30/2021 Marshall - Home 1/1/2022 Western Kentucky - Home 1/6/2022 UTEP - Away 1/8/2022 UTSA - Away 1/13/2022 Southern Miss - Home 1/16/2022 Southern Miss - Away

Marshall Schedule