How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Texas has played some of the best basketball in the NCAA this year and will take on a very good Louisiana Tech team today.

North Texas could very easily make the tournament and be a sleeper team while it is there. 

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K 3

You can stream the Louisiana Tech vs North Texas game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mean Green have won conference championships in back-to-back seasons, and are looking to do that again this year.

Louisiana Tech has been one of the best teams in the C-USA with 11 conference wins and four conference losses. The top three teams in the C-USA West all have at least 20 wins on the season. 

The Mean Green are riding a 13-game winning streak, but more impressively than that is that they have only lost one game since Nov. 28.

The Bulldogs have played some great basketball as well, and will look to give the Mean Green their first loss since November, but it will not be easy. The last time these two teams met, North Texas edged them out by one point in a 63-62 victory. 

This will be one of the most underrated games of the season. Tune into fuboTV 4K 3 at 4 p.m. to see if the Mean Green can extend their winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

