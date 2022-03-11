How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the C-USA Semifinal: Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisiana Tech and North Texas battle in the first semifinal of the C-USA Tournament on Friday afternoon

Louisiana Tech goes for its third win in three days on Friday when it takes on North Texas in the semifinals. The Bulldogs beat Marshal on Wednesday 77-67 and then upset Western Kentucky on Thursday 59-57.

How to Watch the C-USA Semifinal Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Louisiana Tech vs North Texas game on fuboTV:

The Bulldogs finished the season by losing two of three, but have played well in the tournament so far and are looking to pull off another upset of the top-seed from the West Division on Friday and beat them for the first time this season.

Louisiana Tech played North Texas twice this year, but lost both games. They lost 63-62 at the end of January and then 56-49 at the end of February.

The Mean Green will look to make it three in a row on Friday as they look to earn a trip to the championship game on Saturday.

North Texas beat Rice 68-50 on Thursday in its first game of the tournament to earn a date with the Bulldogs.

The win got the Mean Green back on track after they lost 70-68 to UTEP in their regular-season finale.

The loss to the Miners snapped a 15 game winning streak for North Texas as they were really good in conference play this year.

The Mean Green hope they can finish off a great year with a tournament championship, but first they must take care of a pesky Louisiana Tech team.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

C-USA Semifinal: Louisiana Tech vs North Texas in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
