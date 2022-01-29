How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas
- The Bulldogs score 78.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.2 the Mean Green give up.
- The Mean Green's 66.6 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Mean Green are shooting 44% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
- Keaston Willis leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Williams is Louisiana Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lofton leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Thomas Bell puts up 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Mean Green's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- North Texas' Tylor Perry scores 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Perry is reliable from distance and leads the Mean Green with 2.4 made threes per game.
- North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
UTSA
W 79-63
Away
1/13/2022
Southern Miss
W 80-57
Home
1/16/2022
Southern Miss
W 76-62
Away
1/22/2022
UAB
L 83-76
Home
1/27/2022
Rice
W 80-63
Home
1/29/2022
North Texas
-
Home
2/3/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
2/5/2022
Florida International
-
Away
2/10/2022
Charlotte
-
Away
2/17/2022
UTEP
-
Home
2/19/2022
UTSA
-
Home
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Marshall
W 69-65
Away
1/15/2022
Western Kentucky
W 65-60
Away
1/20/2022
Charlotte
W 65-51
Home
1/22/2022
Old Dominion
W 69-56
Home
1/27/2022
Southern Miss
W 63-54
Away
1/29/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
2/3/2022
UTEP
-
Home
2/5/2022
UTSA
-
Home
2/12/2022
Rice
-
Away
2/17/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
2/19/2022
UAB
-
Away