Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

The Bulldogs score 78.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.2 the Mean Green give up.

The Mean Green's 66.6 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Mean Green are shooting 44% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.

Keaston Willis leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Williams is Louisiana Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lofton leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

North Texas Players to Watch

Thomas Bell puts up 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Mean Green's rebound and assists leaderboards.

North Texas' Tylor Perry scores 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Perry is reliable from distance and leads the Mean Green with 2.4 made threes per game.

North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 UTSA W 79-63 Away 1/13/2022 Southern Miss W 80-57 Home 1/16/2022 Southern Miss W 76-62 Away 1/22/2022 UAB L 83-76 Home 1/27/2022 Rice W 80-63 Home 1/29/2022 North Texas - Home 2/3/2022 Florida Atlantic - Away 2/5/2022 Florida International - Away 2/10/2022 Charlotte - Away 2/17/2022 UTEP - Home 2/19/2022 UTSA - Home

North Texas Schedule