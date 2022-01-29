Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

  • The Bulldogs score 78.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.2 the Mean Green give up.
  • The Mean Green's 66.6 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Mean Green are shooting 44% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.3% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
  • Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 10.1 points per contest.
  • Keaston Willis leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Williams is Louisiana Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Lofton leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Thomas Bell puts up 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, placing him atop the Mean Green's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • North Texas' Tylor Perry scores 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Perry is reliable from distance and leads the Mean Green with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • North Texas' leader in steals is JJ Murray with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bell with one per game.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

UTSA

W 79-63

Away

1/13/2022

Southern Miss

W 80-57

Home

1/16/2022

Southern Miss

W 76-62

Away

1/22/2022

UAB

L 83-76

Home

1/27/2022

Rice

W 80-63

Home

1/29/2022

North Texas

-

Home

2/3/2022

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

2/5/2022

Florida International

-

Away

2/10/2022

Charlotte

-

Away

2/17/2022

UTEP

-

Home

2/19/2022

UTSA

-

Home

North Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Marshall

W 69-65

Away

1/15/2022

Western Kentucky

W 65-60

Away

1/20/2022

Charlotte

W 65-51

Home

1/22/2022

Old Dominion

W 69-56

Home

1/27/2022

Southern Miss

W 63-54

Away

1/29/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Away

2/3/2022

UTEP

-

Home

2/5/2022

UTSA

-

Home

2/12/2022

Rice

-

Away

2/17/2022

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

2/19/2022

UAB

-

Away

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

