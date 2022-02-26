Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Thomas Bell (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 C-USA) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total North Texas -6 126 points

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

The 66.4 points per game the Mean Green average are the same as the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up 22.8 more points per game (78.4) than the Mean Green give up to opponents (55.6).

This season, the Mean Green have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

North Texas Players to Watch

Thomas Bell leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 12.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Abou Ousmane puts up 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor.

Mardrez McBride averages 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Rubin Jones puts up 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch