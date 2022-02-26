Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Thomas Bell (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 C-USA) after winning six home games in a row. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: UNT Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Texas vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Texas

-6

126 points

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

  • The 66.4 points per game the Mean Green average are the same as the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs put up 22.8 more points per game (78.4) than the Mean Green give up to opponents (55.6).
  • This season, the Mean Green have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Thomas Bell leads his team in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 12.3 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.
  • Abou Ousmane puts up 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor.
  • Mardrez McBride averages 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Rubin Jones puts up 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs in scoring (16.6 points per game) and rebounding (10.7), and posts 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Amorie Archibald gets the Bulldogs 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Cobe Williams is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he averages 11 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • The Bulldogs receive 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Keaston Willis.
  • David Green is averaging 7.3 points, 3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
