How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Rice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls guard Travis Evee (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Tudor Fieldhouse

Tudor Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -5.5 153.5 points

Key Stats for Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs average just 4.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Owls give up (73.8).

The Owls' 75.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.6 points per contest and 10.8 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also posting 2.7 assists.

Amorie Archibald averages 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cobe Williams is tops on the Bulldogs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 11.0 points.

Keaston Willis averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

David Green averages 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Rice Players to Watch