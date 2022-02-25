Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Rice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls guard Travis Evee (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Tudor Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana Tech vs Rice Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisiana Tech

-5.5

153.5 points

Key Stats for Rice vs. Louisiana Tech

  • The Bulldogs average just 4.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Owls give up (73.8).
  • The Owls' 75.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 69.0 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Owls' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.6 points per contest and 10.8 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also posting 2.7 assists.
  • Amorie Archibald averages 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cobe Williams is tops on the Bulldogs at 3.4 assists per contest, while also posting 3.0 rebounds and 11.0 points.
  • Keaston Willis averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • David Green averages 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Rice Players to Watch

  • Max Fiedler is No. 1 on the Owls in rebounding (7.7 per game) and assists (3.2), and averages 9.5 points. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • The Owls receive 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Travis Evee.
  • Carl Pierre is No. 1 on the Owls in scoring (14.6 points per game) and assists (1.7), and averages 4.2 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Owls get 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Quincy Olivari.
  • Chris Mullins gets the Owls 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Louisiana Tech at Rice

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

