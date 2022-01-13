Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 0-0 C-USA) will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-0 C-USA) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

  • The 79.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (71.5).
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
  • Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Williams and Lofton lead Louisiana Tech on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Lofton in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • The Golden Eagles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Stevenson with 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Walyn Napper notches more assists than any other Southern Miss player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 5.9 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jaron Pierre, Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Napper (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Miss while Isaih Moore (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Crowley's Ridge

W 99-56

Home

12/30/2021

Marshall

W 79-56

Home

1/1/2022

Western Kentucky

W 74-73

Home

1/6/2022

UTEP

W 64-52

Away

1/8/2022

UTSA

W 79-63

Away

1/13/2022

Southern Miss

-

Home

1/16/2022

Southern Miss

-

Away

1/22/2022

UAB

-

Home

1/27/2022

Rice

-

Home

1/29/2022

North Texas

-

Home

2/3/2022

Florida Atlantic

-

Away

Southern Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Jacksonville

L 62-51

Home

12/18/2021

UL Monroe

L 74-65

Away

12/21/2021

East Carolina

L 68-67

Away

1/6/2022

UTSA

W 74-73

Away

1/8/2022

UTEP

L 87-54

Away

1/13/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Away

1/16/2022

Louisiana Tech

-

Home

1/22/2022

Middle Tennessee

-

Away

1/27/2022

North Texas

-

Home

1/29/2022

Rice

-

Home

2/3/2022

Florida International

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

2 minutes ago
Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates through a sea of hats after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy