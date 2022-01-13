How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 0-0 C-USA) will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-0 C-USA) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

The 79.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (71.5).

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Williams and Lofton lead Louisiana Tech on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Lofton in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

The Golden Eagles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Stevenson with 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Walyn Napper notches more assists than any other Southern Miss player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 5.9 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.

Jaron Pierre, Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Napper (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Miss while Isaih Moore (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Louisiana Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Crowley's Ridge W 99-56 Home 12/30/2021 Marshall W 79-56 Home 1/1/2022 Western Kentucky W 74-73 Home 1/6/2022 UTEP W 64-52 Away 1/8/2022 UTSA W 79-63 Away 1/13/2022 Southern Miss - Home 1/16/2022 Southern Miss - Away 1/22/2022 UAB - Home 1/27/2022 Rice - Home 1/29/2022 North Texas - Home 2/3/2022 Florida Atlantic - Away

Southern Miss Schedule