How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 0-0 C-USA) will host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-0 C-USA) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss
- The 79.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (71.5).
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams leads Louisiana Tech in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 9.9 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keaston Willis, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Williams and Lofton lead Louisiana Tech on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Lofton in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- The Golden Eagles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tyler Stevenson with 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Walyn Napper notches more assists than any other Southern Miss player with 4.2 per game. He also averages 5.9 points and grabs 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Jaron Pierre, Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Golden Eagles, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Napper (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Southern Miss while Isaih Moore (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Crowley's Ridge
W 99-56
Home
12/30/2021
Marshall
W 79-56
Home
1/1/2022
Western Kentucky
W 74-73
Home
1/6/2022
UTEP
W 64-52
Away
1/8/2022
UTSA
W 79-63
Away
1/13/2022
Southern Miss
-
Home
1/16/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/22/2022
UAB
-
Home
1/27/2022
Rice
-
Home
1/29/2022
North Texas
-
Home
2/3/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Jacksonville
L 62-51
Home
12/18/2021
UL Monroe
L 74-65
Away
12/21/2021
East Carolina
L 68-67
Away
1/6/2022
UTSA
W 74-73
Away
1/8/2022
UTEP
L 87-54
Away
1/13/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/16/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
1/22/2022
Middle Tennessee
-
Away
1/27/2022
North Texas
-
Home
1/29/2022
Rice
-
Home
2/3/2022
Florida International
-
Away