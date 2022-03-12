UAB looks to complete its championship run against Louisiana Tech.

After taking down top-seed Middle Tennessee in a triple-overtime thriller, the No. 2 seed UAB Blazer will take on the No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the C-USA Tournament Championship on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs UAB in the C-USA Tournament Championship Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

In an instant-classic in the semifinals, the Blazers erased a six-point deficit with 39 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to force a third overtime, then outlasted Middle Tennessee 102-98 to reach Saturday’s championship game.

Blazers guard Jordan Walker tallied his second 40-point performance of the season, which was tied for the second-most in a Conference USA Tournament game.

As for LA Tech, the Bulldogs’ defense shined in a low-scoring affair in their conference semifinal victory over North Texas, holding on to a 42-36 win. The two teams combined to shoot just 26 percent from the floor and the Bulldogs only made four field goals in the final 18 minutes.

After winning three in a row to reach the conference title game, LA Tech looks to pull off another upset against the No. 2 seed UAB Blazers on Saturday night.

