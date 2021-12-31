Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C-USA foes square off when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Thomas Assembly Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky
- The Bulldogs score 12.8 more points per game (80.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (67.9).
- The Hilltoppers' 77.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hilltoppers have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams is Louisiana Tech's best passer, distributing 3.9 assists per game while scoring 7.2 PPG.
- Keaston Willis leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Williams is Louisiana Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Lofton leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Jairus Hamilton is at the top of the Hilltoppers scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
- The Western Kentucky leaders in rebounding and assists are Jamarion Sharp with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.7 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Dayvion McKnight with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game).
- Camron Justice is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hilltoppers, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Western Kentucky's leader in steals is McKnight (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sharp (4.5 per game).
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Louisiana
W 78-69
Home
12/14/2021
LSU-Shreveport
W 84-70
Home
12/18/2021
LSU
L 66-57
Home
12/22/2021
Crowley's Ridge
W 99-56
Home
12/30/2021
Marshall
W 79-56
Home
1/1/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Home
1/6/2022
UTEP
-
Away
1/8/2022
UTSA
-
Away
1/13/2022
Southern Miss
-
Home
1/16/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/22/2022
UAB
-
Home
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Buffalo
L 77-67
Home
12/11/2021
Ole Miss
W 71-48
Away
12/14/2021
Centre
W 90-52
Home
12/18/2021
Louisville
W 82-72
Home
12/22/2021
Kentucky
L 95-60
Away
1/1/2022
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida International
-
Home
1/13/2022
Rice
-
Home
1/15/2022
North Texas
-
Home
1/20/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
1/22/2022
Florida International
-
Away