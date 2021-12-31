Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    C-USA foes square off when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Thomas Assembly Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky

    • The Bulldogs score 12.8 more points per game (80.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (67.9).
    • The Hilltoppers' 77.2 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hilltoppers have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Kenneth Lofton Jr., who puts up 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
    • Cobe Williams is Louisiana Tech's best passer, distributing 3.9 assists per game while scoring 7.2 PPG.
    • Keaston Willis leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Williams is Louisiana Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Lofton leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Jairus Hamilton is at the top of the Hilltoppers scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 5.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
    • The Western Kentucky leaders in rebounding and assists are Jamarion Sharp with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.7 points and 0.2 assists per game) and Dayvion McKnight with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game).
    • Camron Justice is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hilltoppers, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Western Kentucky's leader in steals is McKnight (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sharp (4.5 per game).

    Louisiana Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Louisiana

    W 78-69

    Home

    12/14/2021

    LSU-Shreveport

    W 84-70

    Home

    12/18/2021

    LSU

    L 66-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Crowley's Ridge

    W 99-56

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Marshall

    W 79-56

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UTSA

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Southern Miss

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    UAB

    -

    Home

    Western Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Buffalo

    L 77-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 71-48

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Centre

    W 90-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisville

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    L 95-60

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Rice

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    twilight_zone_header_image
    entertainment

    How to Watch The Twilight Zone Marathon

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    42 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots in front of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    48 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    50 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    52 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy