How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana

Mike Woodson is bringing a new flavor to Indiana men's basketball. On Sunday, the Hoosiers take on Louisiana-Lafayette.

As part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the Indiana men's basketball team had its toughest battle yet. The Hoosiers were matched up against St. John’s, but despite Julian Champagnie’s best effort for the Red Storm, the Hoosiers eked out a 76–74 victory.

How to Watch Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Hoosiers:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Through three games, the first season of the Mike Woodson era is off a good start. The team is undefeated, the fans are back in Assembly Hall and the team is being featured more prominently on the national stage.

Getting Trayce Jackson-Davis to return was an important part of this retooling for Indiana. The potential All-American has yet to face an opponent that could stop him.

Race Thompson is his running mate in the frontcourt and he has been nearly as critical for the Hoosiers.

Facing the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns today, Indiana hopes to avoid a letdown. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns have their fair share of talent.

Former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown transferred from Arizona, where he won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season, and is the team’s leading scorer. The Hoosiers will also face former St. John’s guard Greg Williams Jr.

Indiana looks to remain perfect both on the season and in Bloomington.

