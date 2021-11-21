How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mike Woodson is bringing a new flavor to Indiana men's basketball. On Sunday, the Hoosiers take on Louisiana-Lafayette.
    Author:

    As part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the Indiana men's basketball team had its toughest battle yet. The Hoosiers were matched up against St. John’s, but despite Julian Champagnie’s best effort for the Red Storm, the Hoosiers eked out a 76–74 victory.

    How to Watch Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Hoosiers:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Sun Devils at Aztecs game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Through three games, the first season of the Mike Woodson era is off a good start. The team is undefeated, the fans are back in Assembly Hall and the team is being featured more prominently on the national stage.

    Getting Trayce Jackson-Davis to return was an important part of this retooling for Indiana. The potential All-American has yet to face an opponent that could stop him.

    Race Thompson is his running mate in the frontcourt and he has been nearly as critical for the Hoosiers.

    Facing the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns today, Indiana hopes to avoid a letdown. However, the Ragin’ Cajuns have their fair share of talent.

    Former McDonald’s All-American Jordan Brown transferred from Arizona, where he won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season, and is the team’s leading scorer. The Hoosiers will also face former St. John’s guard Greg Williams Jr.

    Indiana looks to remain perfect both on the season and in Bloomington.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17195934
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

    just now
    USATSI_17204457
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

    just now
    USATSI_17194542
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Marquette in Men's College Basketball

    just now
    USATSI_17183849
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana

    just now
    USATSI_17204559
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Bruins

    30 minutes ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch New York Empire vs. Chicago Smash

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17205291
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch U.S. Olympic Trials: Curling

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16940220
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at NC State

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15690885
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy