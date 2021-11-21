Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a charge call in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams square off when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Louisiana

    Indiana vs Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Indiana

    -12

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Louisiana

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were only 3.1 fewer points than the Ragin' Cajuns allowed (72.8).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns put up five more points per game last year (74.4) than the Hoosiers gave up to opponents (69.4).
    • Last season, the Hoosiers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents knocked down.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns shot at a 44.4% rate from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis led his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (9) per contest last season, and also put up 1.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.
    • Race Thompson averaged 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1 steal and 1.3 blocks.
    • Al Durham averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last year.
    • Armaan Franklin put up 10.9 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Rob Phinisee was tops on his squad in assists per game (2.9) last season, and also put up 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Cedric Russell put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
    • Theo Akwuba pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while Mylik Wilson averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Russell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Wilson averaged two takeaways per game, while Akwuba compiled 2.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Louisiana at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

