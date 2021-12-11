Skip to main content
    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In-state rivals hook up Saturday afternoon when Louisiana travels to Louisiana Tech to take on the Bulldogs.
    Author:

    Louisiana goes on the road on Saturday after playing its last three games at home. The last two have been wins, as the Ragin' Cajuns have beat New Orleans and McNeese.

    How to Watch Louisiana at Louisiana Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Louisiana at Louisiana Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The back-to-back wins have improved their record to 5-3 and also snapped a three-game losing streak. 

    It has been a season of streaks as Louisiana started the year with three straight wins, before losing three straight, and now is on its current two-game winning streak.

    Saturday the Ragin' Cajuns look to get their second three-game winning streak of the year as they try and take down in-state rival Louisiana Tech.

    The Bulldogs also come into the game on a two-game winning streak after beating Texas Southern and Santa Clara. The wins improved their record to 5-2 as their only two losses have been to Alabama and NC State.

    Louisiana Tech has been playing good basketball and comes in as a big favorite, but whenever you are playing an in-state team it will be a battle.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

