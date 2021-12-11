Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

    Louisiana Tech vs Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisiana Tech

    -9

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

    • The Bulldogs average 81.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 67.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (11.3) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.
    • Keaston Willis posts 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Amorie Archibald averages 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Cobe Williams is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.5), and also puts up 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Exavian Christon averages 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Jordan Brown paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and puts up 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns receive 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kobe Julien.
    • Theo Akwuba is averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Greg Williams Jr. is averaging a team-high 2.1 assists per game. And he is contributing 8 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns get 4.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Doudou Gueye.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Louisiana at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

