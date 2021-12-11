Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -9 148.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana

The Bulldogs average 81.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 67.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 73.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads his squad in both points (18.9) and rebounds (11.3) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Keaston Willis posts 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Amorie Archibald averages 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cobe Williams is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.5), and also puts up 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Exavian Christon averages 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Louisiana Players to Watch