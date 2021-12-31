Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville and Georgia Tech both look to win their second straight game on Sunday in a big ACC battle.
    Louisville heads into its game with Georgia Tech coming off a big win against Wake Forest. The win was just its third in its last six games but improved its ACC record to 2-0.

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Louisville at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinals have had an up-and-down December as they alternated wins and losses all month long. They hope the calendar changing to the New Year will help them go on a winning streak.

    Sunday, they hope that starts with another ACC win against a Georgia Tech team who is coming off an overtime win against Georgia State.

    The win against the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets and got them back over .500 at 6-5. They got off to a great start winning five of their first six, but have been slumping since.

    Sunday, they host a Louisville team that has been just as inconsistent. The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 in the ACC and need to get this win to make sure they don't get buried in the conference already.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Louisville at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
