Louisville and Georgia Tech both look to win their second straight game on Sunday in a big ACC battle.

Louisville heads into its game with Georgia Tech coming off a big win against Wake Forest. The win was just its third in its last six games but improved its ACC record to 2-0.

How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Louisville at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals have had an up-and-down December as they alternated wins and losses all month long. They hope the calendar changing to the New Year will help them go on a winning streak.

Sunday, they hope that starts with another ACC win against a Georgia Tech team who is coming off an overtime win against Georgia State.

The win against the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak for the Yellow Jackets and got them back over .500 at 6-5. They got off to a great start winning five of their first six, but have been slumping since.

Sunday, they host a Louisville team that has been just as inconsistent. The Yellow Jackets are 0-1 in the ACC and need to get this win to make sure they don't get buried in the conference already.

Regional restrictions may apply.