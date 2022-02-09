How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame hosts ACC rival Louisville on Wednesday as it strives to overtake Duke as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Louisville finds itself in the middle of the ACC with an overall record just under .500 at 11-12 and a conference record of 5-8. The Cardinals are bringing a five-game ACC losing streak into this match.

In that stretch, they have lost to Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse. The Cardinals are led by senior forward-center Malik Williams, who averages a team-high 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame has had a surprisingly good season thus far. They are 16-7 overall and rank No. 2 in the ACC with a 9-3 record (tied with Duke) inside of the conference. They are No. 2 because the Irish lost their head-to-head matchup with the Devils.

The Irish are 5-1 in their last six games with their only loss coming to No. 7 (at the time) ranked Duke. They've beaten every other team they have matched up with inside of the conference during that stretch.

The Irish are led by Dane Goodwin, a senior guard, and Paul Atkinson, a senior forward. Goodwin averages 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Atkinson averages 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Louisville at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17601697
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Flyers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17631594
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Cavaliers

1 minute ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at UConn in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17569543
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at NC State

1 minute ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at George Mason

1 minute ago
xavier
College Basketball

How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

1 minute ago
george washington
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington at Massachusetts

1 minute ago
USATSI_17641020
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame

1 minute ago
ohio state
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Rutgers

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy