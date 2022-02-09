How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame hosts ACC rival Louisville on Wednesday as it strives to overtake Duke as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Louisville finds itself in the middle of the ACC with an overall record just under .500 at 11-12 and a conference record of 5-8. The Cardinals are bringing a five-game ACC losing streak into this match.

In that stretch, they have lost to Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse. The Cardinals are led by senior forward-center Malik Williams, who averages a team-high 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame has had a surprisingly good season thus far. They are 16-7 overall and rank No. 2 in the ACC with a 9-3 record (tied with Duke) inside of the conference. They are No. 2 because the Irish lost their head-to-head matchup with the Devils.

The Irish are 5-1 in their last six games with their only loss coming to No. 7 (at the time) ranked Duke. They've beaten every other team they have matched up with inside of the conference during that stretch.

The Irish are led by Dane Goodwin, a senior guard, and Paul Atkinson, a senior forward. Goodwin averages 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Atkinson averages 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

