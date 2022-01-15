How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

The Louisville Cardinals are looking to get back on track against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Louisville Cardinals (10-4) are finding their rhythm in conference play after a 6-4 start to the season, which included a win over the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10) who are having an opposite start to conference play. They were 5-6 in non-conference play, but have really struggled against more familiar opponents going 1-4 overall so far.

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Cardinals last win came against these Panthers in a classic battle between these two teams that came down to the end 75-72:

In their first game this season, the Cardinals ended the first half with a three point lead (35-32), then played it even with the Panthers in the second half. It was a tightly contested, close game from beginning to end.

The Panthers got 21 points and 6 rebounds from Jamarius Burton with three others in double figures.

For the Cardinals, the offense was carried off the bench by El Ellis with 18 points. The starters were strong as well with 40 total points, but only one player in double figures.

Overall this season the Cardinals are averaging 70.4 points per game and giving up 68.0 to their opponents while the Panthers are giving up 65.7 points to opponents and only scoring 62.3 points per game.

It has been a challenging season for the Panthers this year starting off the year with two losses, then a four game losing streak really crushed them.

Since then they have gone 4-4 and look a little better, but are still nearly at the bottom of the ACC overall.

