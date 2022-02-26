Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville travels to ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss at North Carolina

Louisville plays the second of three straight road games on Saturday when it heads to Wake Forest. The Cardinals dropped the first of the road games on Monday when they went to North Carolina and lost 70-63.

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Louisville at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss kept them from winning a second straight game after they beat Clemson last Saturday.

Louisville has now lost 11 of its last 12 games and has dropped to 6-11 in the ACC after starting the year 4-0.

It has not been the best conference season for the Cardinals, but Saturday they will look to pull off an upset of a Wake Forest team coming off a shocking loss to Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons have hit a tough patch and Wednesday's loss was their third in the last four games.

Wake Forest was just a game back of first place in the ACC two weeks ago, but are now just 11-7 and looking to right the ship before the tournaments start.

The Demon Deacons are still safely in the NCAA Tournament right now, but they can't afford to lose in either of their next two games if they want to feel safe.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Louisville at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17758937
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Red Wings in Canada

By Ben Macaluso
3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
stony brook basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) vs Stony Brook

By Steve Benko
33 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy