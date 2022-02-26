How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

Louisville travels to ACC rival Wake Forest on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss at North Carolina

Louisville plays the second of three straight road games on Saturday when it heads to Wake Forest. The Cardinals dropped the first of the road games on Monday when they went to North Carolina and lost 70-63.

How to Watch Louisville at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Louisville at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss kept them from winning a second straight game after they beat Clemson last Saturday.

Louisville has now lost 11 of its last 12 games and has dropped to 6-11 in the ACC after starting the year 4-0.

It has not been the best conference season for the Cardinals, but Saturday they will look to pull off an upset of a Wake Forest team coming off a shocking loss to Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons have hit a tough patch and Wednesday's loss was their third in the last four games.

Wake Forest was just a game back of first place in the ACC two weeks ago, but are now just 11-7 and looking to right the ship before the tournaments start.

The Demon Deacons are still safely in the NCAA Tournament right now, but they can't afford to lose in either of their next two games if they want to feel safe.

Regional restrictions may apply.