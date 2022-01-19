How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Boston College

The Cardinals record 69.4 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles score an average of 67.9 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 67.8 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals make 42% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Eagles' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Louisville Players to Watch

The Cardinals scoring leader is Noah Locke, who averages 10.9 per contest to go with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.

Locke leads the Cardinals in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

West and Williams lead Louisville on the defensive end, with West leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford racks up 12.3 points and adds 3.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards for those statistics.

T.J. Bickerstaff grabs seven rebounds per game (he also scores 8.1 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.

Brevin Galloway is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Eagles, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Boston College's leader in steals is Jaeden Zackery (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post (0.9 per game).

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Georgia Tech W 67-64 Away 1/5/2022 Pittsburgh W 75-72 Home 1/8/2022 Florida State L 79-70 Away 1/12/2022 NC State L 79-63 Home 1/15/2022 Pittsburgh L 65-53 Away 1/19/2022 Boston College - Home 1/22/2022 Notre Dame - Home 1/24/2022 Virginia - Away 1/29/2022 Duke - Home 2/1/2022 North Carolina - Home 2/5/2022 Syracuse - Away

Boston College Schedule