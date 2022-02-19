Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Cardinals have lost seven games in a row.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Clemson

  • The Tigers score just 2.6 more points per game (72.3) than the Cardinals give up (69.7).
  • The Cardinals score just 0.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (69.1).
  • The Tigers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.
  • Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams averages 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jarrod West dishes out more assists than any other Louisville teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 6.0 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Noah Locke makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
  • West (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Georgia Tech

L 69-64

Away

2/8/2022

North Carolina

L 79-77

Home

2/10/2022

Duke

L 82-64

Home

2/12/2022

Notre Dame

L 76-61

Home

2/15/2022

Florida State

L 81-80

Away

2/19/2022

Louisville

-

Away

2/23/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/26/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

3/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Duke

L 74-65

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

L 90-83

Home

2/5/2022

Syracuse

L 92-69

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

L 63-57

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

L 70-63

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

-

Home

2/21/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Clemson at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
