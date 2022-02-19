Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Cardinals have lost seven games in a row.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Clemson

The Tigers score just 2.6 more points per game (72.3) than the Cardinals give up (69.7).

The Cardinals score just 0.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (69.1).

The Tigers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 16.0 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.

Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams averages 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jarrod West dishes out more assists than any other Louisville teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 6.0 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.

Noah Locke makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.

West (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Louisville while Williams (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Georgia Tech L 69-64 Away 2/8/2022 North Carolina L 79-77 Home 2/10/2022 Duke L 82-64 Home 2/12/2022 Notre Dame L 76-61 Home 2/15/2022 Florida State L 81-80 Away 2/19/2022 Louisville - Away 2/23/2022 Wake Forest - Home 2/26/2022 Boston College - Away 3/2/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 3/5/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Louisville Schedule