Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul

The Cardinals average 70.8 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.3 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons average 20.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Cardinals give up (65.1).

This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.

The Blue Demons are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty is at the top of nearly all of the Blue Demons' leaderboards by putting up 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Freeman-Liberty knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.

DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (1.9 per game).

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Detroit Mercy W 73-67 Home 11/25/2021 Mississippi State W 72-58 Away 11/27/2021 Maryland W 63-55 Home 12/1/2021 Michigan State L 73-64 Away 12/4/2021 NC State W 73-68 Away 12/10/2021 DePaul - Home 12/14/2021 SE Louisiana - Home 12/18/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 12/22/2021 Kentucky - Away 12/29/2021 Wake Forest - Home 1/1/2022 Georgia Tech - Away

DePaul Schedule