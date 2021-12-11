Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul
- The Cardinals average 70.8 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.3 the Blue Demons allow.
- The Blue Demons average 20.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Cardinals give up (65.1).
- This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
- Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty is at the top of nearly all of the Blue Demons' leaderboards by putting up 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Freeman-Liberty knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
- DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (1.9 per game).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 73-67
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
W 63-55
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
L 73-64
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
W 73-68
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
12/29/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/1/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
W 84-80
Home
11/26/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 77-68
Home
11/28/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 101-63
Home
12/4/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 68-64
Home
12/7/2021
Duquesne
W 87-67
Home
12/10/2021
Louisville
-
Away
12/14/2021
UIC
-
Away
12/18/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
12/20/2021
Creighton
-
Home
12/23/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
12/29/2021
Butler
-
Away