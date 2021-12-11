Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (6-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (7-1) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. DePaul

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. DePaul

    • The Cardinals average 70.8 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.3 the Blue Demons allow.
    • The Blue Demons average 20.2 more points per game (85.3) than the Cardinals give up (65.1).
    • This season, the Cardinals have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have hit.
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 49.2% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cardinals this season is Noah Locke, who averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
    • Malik Williams leads Louisville in rebounding, averaging 9.8 per game, while Jarrod West leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
    • Locke makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinals, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Williams is a standout on the defensive end for Louisville, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty is at the top of nearly all of the Blue Demons' leaderboards by putting up 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Freeman-Liberty knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Blue Demons.
    • DePaul's leader in steals is Freeman-Liberty (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Ongenda (1.9 per game).

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    W 73-68

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    DePaul Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 84-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 77-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 101-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 68-64

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Duquesne

    W 87-67

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    DePaul at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

