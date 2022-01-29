How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke
- The 82 points per game the Blue Devils record are 14.3 more points than the Cardinals allow (67.7).
- The Cardinals put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 15.1 PPG.
- Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Trevor Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke racks up 10.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinals.
- Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.1 per game.
- Locke is the top scorer from deep for the Cardinals, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Louisville's leader in steals is West (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malik Williams (0.7 per game).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-64
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
W 88-73
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
L 79-78
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
W 79-59
Home
1/25/2022
Clemson
W 71-69
Home
1/29/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/31/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/5/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/7/2022
Virginia
-
Home
2/10/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/12/2022
Boston College
-
Away
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
NC State
L 79-63
Home
1/15/2022
Pittsburgh
L 65-53
Away
1/19/2022
Boston College
W 67-54
Home
1/22/2022
Notre Dame
L 82-70
Home
1/24/2022
Virginia
L 64-52
Away
1/29/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/16/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/19/2022
Clemson
-
Home