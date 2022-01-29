How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke

The 82 points per game the Blue Devils record are 14.3 more points than the Cardinals allow (67.7).

The Cardinals put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 15.1 PPG.

Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Trevor Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke racks up 10.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinals.

Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.1 per game.

Locke is the top scorer from deep for the Cardinals, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Louisville's leader in steals is West (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malik Williams (0.7 per game).

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-64 Away 1/15/2022 NC State W 88-73 Home 1/18/2022 Florida State L 79-78 Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse W 79-59 Home 1/25/2022 Clemson W 71-69 Home 1/29/2022 Louisville - Away 1/31/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/5/2022 North Carolina - Away 2/7/2022 Virginia - Home 2/10/2022 Clemson - Away 2/12/2022 Boston College - Away

Louisville Schedule