Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) react to a basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Duke

  • The 82 points per game the Blue Devils record are 14.3 more points than the Cardinals allow (67.7).
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 65.8 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding, tallying 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
  • Wendell Moore is Duke's best passer, dispensing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 15.1 PPG.
  • Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Blue Devils, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Trevor Keels and Mark Williams lead Duke on the defensive end, with Keels leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Noah Locke racks up 10.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cardinals.
  • Louisville's leader in rebounds is Malik Williams with 8.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Jarrod West with 3.1 per game.
  • Locke is the top scorer from deep for the Cardinals, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Louisville's leader in steals is West (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Malik Williams (0.7 per game).

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-64

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

W 88-73

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

L 79-78

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

W 79-59

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

W 71-69

Home

1/29/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/31/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/5/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/7/2022

Virginia

-

Home

2/10/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/12/2022

Boston College

-

Away

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

NC State

L 79-63

Home

1/15/2022

Pittsburgh

L 65-53

Away

1/19/2022

Boston College

W 67-54

Home

1/22/2022

Notre Dame

L 82-70

Home

1/24/2022

Virginia

L 64-52

Away

1/29/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/1/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Duke at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at TCU

1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy