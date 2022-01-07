Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Louisville
- The Seminoles record 73.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cardinals allow.
- The Cardinals' 71.0 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles allow.
- This season, the Seminoles have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- The Cardinals have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Malik Osborne paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 11.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb Mills posts a team-best 12.1 points per contest. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field.
- Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.9), and also posts 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Rayquan Evans posts 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is No. 1 on the Cardinals in scoring (11.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.9), and puts up 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- The Cardinals receive 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Matt Cross.
- Noah Locke is posting team highs in points (11.1 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is delivering 2.6 rebounds, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- The Cardinals get 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dre Davis.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Louisville at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)