Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Louisville

The Seminoles record 73.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals' 71.0 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 68.1 the Seminoles allow.

This season, the Seminoles have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.0% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

The Cardinals have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Malik Osborne paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 11.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Caleb Mills posts a team-best 12.1 points per contest. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field.

Anthony Polite is tops on his squad in assists per contest (2.9), and also posts 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Rayquan Evans posts 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Louisville Players to Watch